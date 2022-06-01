Collezionista retrò accusato di aver venduto $ 100.000 di contraffazione

immagine : BBPCGC

La scena del collezionismo di giochi per PC retrò è stata scossa da uno scandalo inaspettato la scorsa settimana quando un membro di spicco della comunità, che era anche moderatore di un grande gruppo Facebook, è stato accusato di vendere copie false di giochi classici alla gente.

Enrico Ricciardi, che per anni è stato un membro attivo della comunità come acquirente, venditore e fonte di consigli, è stato licenziato da Big Box PC Game Collectors dopo che diversi membri hanno presentato prove che affermano dimostrano che molte delle scatole, floppy disk e i manufatti che stava vendendo alle persone non erano quello che sembravano essere. .

I membri del gruppo hanno raccolto tutte le loro prove e accuse documento pubblicodicendo che dopo che un membro ha ricevuto un gioco sospetto, una presunta copia di Akalbeth 1979: Il regno della morteche è stato sviluppato da Richard Garriott prima che iniziasse Ultima serie ed è uno dei primi giochi di ruolo mai prodotti: hanno iniziato a rimanere con altri titoli venduti da Ricciardi, scoprendo che anche molti di loro erano un po’ fuori luogo.

Confrontando i giocattoli di Ricciardi con i giocattoli originali di proprietà di altri membri, il gruppo ha subito riscontrato una serie di incongruenze con il precedente, come poster di giocattoli tagliati a mano anziché sagomati, segni su poster presumibilmente vecchi di decenni che potevano essere realizzati solo utilizzando stampanti moderne e lievi differenze in cose come caratteri e posizionamento del logo. Puoi vedere questi esempi di persona qui E il qui.

The most damning evidence presented, though, was that in many cases the disks that had been sold by Ricciardi were blank, something many buyers were only discovering now that they had been prompted to check. If you’re thinking to yourself “why didn’t these guys check that before?”, we’re talking about disks and tapes that are in some cases over 40 years old, which as the Big Box PC Game Collectors members explain, means doing this isn’t always the best idea:

These disks are 40 years old, and the software is widely available online via emulators at this point. The goal in getting these games is not to play them, but to collect them (people who collect baseball trading cards do not trade them much either). “Testing” a 40-year-old disk can risk damaging the disk. Further, some collectors do not have access to the computers which originally ran these games.

With multiple members having now compared the games they received from Ricciardi to other, legitimate copies, it has become clear that he has been selling these intricate fakes for years (since at least 2015, by their reckoning), covering everything from old Sierra and Origin games to “multiple copies of Ultima: Escape from Mt. Drash, Akalabeth and Mystery House.”

Wildly, it’s even believed that while most of Ricciardi’s fakes were sold directly to buyers, the group says “there is at least one black box Ultima 1 that we think may be fake that was graded by WATA.”

It’s estimated that Ricciardi has been involved in “at least €100K in transactions of suspected counterfeit game items”, which at time of posting works out to be roughly USD$107,300. That’s…a lot of money, as you’d expect for games both this old and this important, though as the group explain Non è chiaro se siano in corso procedimenti legali, o se mai si svolgeranno, perché affermano che “le persone interessate scelgono il miglior rimedio e non desiderano discuterne pubblicamente”.

Se sei un collezionista e questo è un po’ intimidatorio, o sei solo un osservatore esterno curioso di sapere come funziona, The Big Box PC Game Collectors ha una “Guida per Anti Crooks” che è divertente da leggere.