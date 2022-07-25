Il nuovo gioco di costruzione di città è incentrato su Voxels

immagine dello schermo : Orbek Bunny / Kotaku

Costruttore di città Orpic È stato rilasciato di recente su Steam e, essendo un fan di qualsiasi tentativo di costruzione di una città, non vedevo l’ora di provarlo. Quello che ho trovato dopo aver giocato per alcuni giorni è stato ancora più sorprendente di quanto mi aspettassi!

Per gli sforzi dei grandi studi, tipo Città: Skyline—Un recente tentativo di I costruttori di città tendono a (o, per essere più precisi, devono a causa della mancanza di risorse) Mantieni le cose semplici, concentrandoti su cose specifiche come le reti di trasporto.

A prima vista (e per gran parte del tutorial), Urbek sembra più ambizioso di così! È un costruttore di città, ma devi anche pianificare fattorie, tagliare alberi, miniere per il carbone e creare fabbriche, che so che suonano molto quando ti preoccupi delle cose normali (costruire case e strade) ma si scopre che l’esperienza reale è a Molti Più freddo.

perché quando Orpico Presentandosi come un edificio urbano ragionevolmente complesso, in realtà è più di un semplice puzzle game, che ti chiede di risolvere alcune sfide di base come la spaziatura degli edifici e la creazione di un certo numero di essi. Soddisfa questi prerequisiti e tutto ciò che devi fare è solo puro divertimento sandbox, soprattutto perché questo è un gioco guidato dalle risorse, non dal denaro. .

Vedi quali case sul marciapiede sembrano più “costiere” di altre? Bel tocco! immagine dello schermo : Orbek Bunny / Kotaku

I was wondering when I first booted the game up what the deal was with its voxels, since it seemed an odd art style for a genre that’s normally more at home with cartoonish takes on the real world. Playing it soon answers that question, because the main point of Urbek is that you don ’t just build a city, you get to watch it evolve in front of your eyes, as you r buildings morph and grow as a reaction to what’s going on around them.

Put down a house at the start of the game and it’s little more than a wood cabin. Manually upgrade it (by satisfying some other building requirements, see my light puzzles comment above) and it’s a nicer house. Build a few of them together and it’s a villa. Put a park in the middle of a few more and it’s a condo.

At the press of a button you can zoom right down to street level and wander around, checking out your creation from a resident’s point of view Screenshot : Urbek City Builder / Kotaku

I know most city-builders have some degree of this, but Urbek’s malleability is so much more fluid and noticeable, it’s wild. Throw in the fact that the game is able to slightly customise its look depending on the buildings and their surrounds—so houses near the water/docks will look totally different to those near a coal mine in a forest—and you’ve got something with the potential to let you get super expressive and creative with your builds, which really is all a lot of people are looking for in this genre in the first place.

Some other cool features include progress not being an unquestionable inevitability, as some upgrades and unlocks require difficult moral decisions that you may not want to make, and the ability to pick a “biome” to build your city in creates different challenges depending on the climate.

Costruttore di città Orpic Disponibile ora su Steam .