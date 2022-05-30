Il telescopio spaziale Webb ricerca i buchi neri primordiali

Squadra del telescopio spaziale Webb continuare a lavorare su di me la messa in produzione È l’ultimo passo prima dell’inizio delle operazioni scientifiche in estate. Di recente abbiamo visto la fantastica foto di Il buco nero al centro della nostra galassia, la Via Latteapreso da telescopio dell’orizzonte degli eventi. Uno dei misteri dell’astronomia moderna è quanto siano grandi ciascuno galassia È arrivato ad avere una centralità gigantesca Buco neroe come alcuni di questi buchi neri siano sorprendentemente grandi anche nei primissimi tempi dell’universo. Abbiamo chiesto a Roberto Maiolino, un membro del team del Near Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec) di Webb, di dirci come Webb aiuterà a rispondere ad alcune di queste domande.

Una possibilità è che i buchi neri, causati dalla morte della prima generazione di stelle nell’universo primordiale, abbiano accumulato materiale a velocità eccezionalmente elevate. Un altro scenario è che le nubi di gas primordiali, che non sono ancora arricchite con elementi chimici più pesanti dell’elio, potrebbero collassare direttamente per formare[{” attribute=””>black hole with a mass of a few hundred thousand solar masses, and subsequently accrete matter to evolve into the hyper-massive black holes observed at later epochs. Finally, dense, nuclear star clusters at the centers of baby galaxies may have produced intermediate mass black hole seeds, via stellar collisions or merging of stellar-mass black holes, and then become much more massive via accretion.

“Webb is about to open a completely new discovery space in this area. It is possible that the first black hole seeds originally formed in the ‘baby universe,’ within just a few million years after the big bang. Webb is the perfect ‘time machine’ to learn about these primeval objects. Its exceptional sensitivity makes Webb capable of detecting extremely distant galaxies, and because of the time required for the light emitted by the galaxies to travel to us, we will see them as they were in the remote past.

“Webb’s NIRSpec instrument is particularly well suited to identify primeval black hole seeds. My colleagues in the NIRSpec Instrument Science Team and I will be searching for their signatures during ‘active’ phases, when they are voraciously gobbling matter and growing rapidly. In these phases the material surrounding them becomes extremely hot and luminous and ionizes the atoms in their surroundings and in their host galaxies.

“NIRSpec will disperse the light from these systems into spectra, or ‘rainbows.’ The rainbow of active black hole seeds will be characterised by specific ‘fingerprints,’ features of highly ionized atoms. NIRSpec will also measure the velocity of the gas orbiting in the vicinity of these primeval black holes. Smaller black holes will be characterized by lower orbital velocities. Black hole seeds formed in pristine clouds will be identified by the absence of features associated with any element heavier than helium.

“I look forward to using Webb’s unprecedented capabilities to search for these black hole progenitors, with the ultimate goal of understanding their nature and origin. The early universe and the realm of black holes seeds is a completely uncharted territory that my colleagues and I are very excited to explore with Webb.”