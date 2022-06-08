La NASA rilascia un videogioco per celebrare il prossimo telescopio spaziale

Un esempio di come si gioca. GIF : NASA/Gizmodo

Nasa Emoziona il telescopio spaziale romano Nancy Grace in uno stile super retrò Videogioco ispirato a 8 bitE, francamente, è davvero divertente. Nel gioco, i giocatori sono operatori di un telescopio spaziale romano che devono raccogliere diversi corpi celesti che vanno dagli esopianeti alla materia oscura.

Cos’è il telescopio spaziale romano Nancy Grace?

Una volta lanciato, il telescopio spaziale romano Nancy Grace diventerà un potente strumento nell’arsenale della NASA per svelare i segreti dell’universo. Lo scopo del progetto astronomico è lo studio energia oscura E il materia oscuradi cui è composto 95% dall’universo conosciuto. Il telescopio sarà utilizzato anche per cercare esopianeti, proprio come Telescopio James Webb.

La NASA afferma che il telescopio spaziale romano funzionerà in modo simile HubbleMa funzionerà con una tecnologia tre decenni più avanzata del suo predecessore. Ciò dovrebbe consentire a Roman di acquisire immagini a infrarossi 200 volte più grandi delle immagini raccolte da Hubble. Sebbene la NASA non abbia ancora fissato una data di lancio confermata, il telescopio ha superato una revisione del design a settembre 2021 e la NASA mira a iniziare le operazioni scientifiche entro e non oltre maggio 2027.

gioco di osservatore spaziale romano

Rilasciato dalla NASA gioco di osservatore spaziale romano Nell’ultima settimana, c’è stato molto per intrattenere gli amanti dello spazio e gli amanti del vintage allo stesso modo. con il Gli anni Ottanta del secolo scorso Ora, Roman Space Observer si adatta perfettamente perché è un gioco arcade in stile vintage. Pensare asteroidi, ma invece di esplodere rocce spaziali, i giocatori raccolgono esopianeti e buchi neri. “Il nostro obiettivo con questo gioco è informare e ispirare i giocatori sugli incredibili oggetti cosmici nel nostro mondo e su ciò che Roman potrebbe essere in grado di vedere in un modo divertente e coinvolgente”, ha dichiarato la NASA sulla homepage del gioco.

The game is named after the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is set to launch later this decade. Graphic : NASA

I played the game for a bit and I had an absolute blast. I was given control of the Nancy Grace Space Telescope and had to catch as many astrophysical objects as possible in one minute using the telescope’s sights. Galaxies, supernovae, rogue planets, and even the James Webb Telescope zoom in and out of the view of the Roman Space Telescope while a kitschy soundtrack full of “bleeps” and “bloops” played in the background. There are also blobs of dark matter and black holes that zip across the screen, but those proved to be much harder to snag since they blended in with the black background, which probably explains why they’re worth so many more points.

It sounds easy, but its actually incredibly challenging and I spent way too much time living the dream of a NASA telescope operator. I’m not a video game expert by any means, but I do love science and I think that the Roman Space Observer Game is a super fun way to engage the public on the namesake telescope’s mission to study some of the more mysterious parts of our universe.

