Nuova immagine dal telescopio Webb, anteprima della missione lunare Artemis I.

La NASA presenta la missione Artemis I Moon

Abbiamo presentato in anteprima la missione Artemis I sulla Luna durante due briefing. Il 3 agosto, i funzionari dell’agenzia presso la sede della NASA e in altri centri della NASA hanno presentato “Panoramica del quadro generale” del compito.

“Artemis I mostra che possiamo fare grandi cose. Cose che uniscono le persone, cose che avvantaggiano l’umanità. Cose come Apollo ispirano il mondo”. – Bill Nelson, amministratore della NASA

Lo ha seguito due giorni dopo con un file Immergiti nella sequenza temporale e nelle operazioni della missione Dal Johnson Space Center. L’agenzia sta attualmente prendendo di mira, entro lunedì 29 agosto, il lancio di un razzo Space Launch System per inviare la navicella spaziale Orion intorno alla luna e tornare sulla Terra. Artemis I si svolgerà nel corso di circa sei settimane per controllare i sistemi prima che gli astronauti facciano volare la navicella spaziale sull’Artemis II.

Webb scatta una nuova foto della galassia Cartwheel

Telescopio spaziale James Webb della NASA Produci questa nuova immagine dettagliata della galassia Cartwheel e di due galassie più piccole. La galassia Cartwheel, situata a circa 500 milioni di anni luce da noi, è un raro tipo di galassia che gli astronomi chiamano “galassia ad anello”. Si ritiene che la galassia della ruota di carro fosse una normale galassia a spirale come la nostra[{” attribute=””>Milky Way before a collision with another galaxy affected the Cartwheel Galaxy’s shape and structure.

After 10 years on Mars, Curiosity Still Has Drive

NASA’s Curiosity rover is celebrating 10 years on Mars. The rover landed on the Red Planet at 10:32 p.m. PDT on August 5, 2012. Since then, it has driven about 18 miles and climbed more than 2,000 feet while exploring Gale Crater and the foothills of Mount Sharp. Most importantly, Curiosity determined that liquid water and the chemical building blocks needed for life were indeed present in this region of Mars for at least tens of millions of years. The Curiosity team now plans to have the rover spend the next few years exploring a new region, one thought to have formed as water was drying out, leaving behind salty minerals called sulfates.

The Next Commercial Crew Launch to the Space Station

The launch of our SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station is currently targeted for no earlier than September 29 from our Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina discussed their upcoming mission during an Aug. 4 briefing at our Johnson Space Center.

“We are coming together as a human race. And our mission onboard the International Space Station of developing this technology and research to benefit all of humankind is really what brings us together.” — Nicole Mann, NASA Astronaut

This is NASA’s fifth crew rotation flight to the space station with a U.S. commercial spacecraft.

NASA Pays Tribute to Nichelle Nichols

NASA is remembering actor Nichelle Nichols, who passed away on July 30. She broke new ground on “Star Trek” in her role as Lieutenant Uhura, one of the first leading recurring Black female characters on U.S. television. Years later, NASA officials enlisted her help to recruit the first women and minority astronauts for the Space Shuttle Program. In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson noted that as we prepare to send the first woman and first person of color to the Moon under Artemis, NASA is guided by the legacy of Nichelle Nichols.

