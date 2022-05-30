Nuovi sbalorditivi sciami di meteoriti provenienti da Tau Hercules potrebbero illuminare i cieli del Nord America

Gli astronomi sono entusiasti della possibilità di nuovi acquazzoni di meteoriti il ​​30-31 maggio, la pioggia di tau Hercules dovrebbe raggiungere il suo picco nella notte del 30 maggio e nella prima mattina del 31 maggio.

Nel 1930, gli osservatori tedeschi Arnold Schwassmann e Arno Arthur Wachmann scoprirono una cometa nota come 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, o “SW3”, che orbitava attorno al Sole ogni 5,4 anni. Poiché è così debole, SW3 non è stata più vista fino alla fine degli anni ’70, apparendo molto normale fino al 1995, quando gli astronomi si sono resi conto che la cometa era diventata circa 600 volte più luminosa ed era passata da una debole macchia ad essere visibile ad occhio nudo mentre passava . Dopo ulteriori indagini, gli astronomi si sono resi conto che SW3 si era frantumato in diversi pezzi, spargendo detriti sul suo percorso orbitale. Quando siamo tornati indietro nel 2006, erano circa 70 pezzi e da allora ha continuato a rompersi ulteriormente.

Se ci raggiunge quest’anno, i detriti SW3 colpiranno l’atmosfera terrestre molto lentamente, viaggiando a 10 miglia al secondo, il che significa meteoriti molto più leggeri di quelli appartenenti a eta Aquariids. Ma quest’anno gli osservatori di stelle in Nord America hanno preso nota in particolare perché la radiazione di tau Hercules sarà alta nel cielo notturno all’ora di picco prevista. Ancora meglio, la luna è nuova, quindi non ci sarà il chiaro di luna a lavare via le deboli meteore.

“Questo sarebbe un evento tutto o niente. Se i detriti di SW3 viaggiassero a più di 220 miglia orarie quando si sono separati dalla cometa, potremmo vedere una bella pioggia di meteoriti”, ha detto Bill Cook, che guida[{” attribute=””>NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

All the excitement from astronomers and the public has sparked a lot of information about the tau Herculids. Some has been accurate, and some has not.

We get excited about meteor showers, too! But sometimes events like this don’t live up to expectations – it happened with the 2019 Alpha Monocerotid shower, for example. And some astronomers predict a dazzling display of tau Herculids could be “hit or miss.”

So, we’re encouraging eager skywatchers to channel their inner scientists, and look beyond the headlines. Here are the facts:

On the night of May 30 into the early morning of May 31, Earth will pass through the debris trails of a broken comet called 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or SW3.

The comet, which broke into large fragments back in 1995, won’t reach this point in its orbit until August.

If the fragments from were ejected with speeds greater than twice the normal speeds—fast enough to reach Earth—we might get a meteor shower.

Spitzer observations published in 2009 indicate that at least some fragments are moving fast enough. This is one reason why astronomers are excited.

If a meteor shower does occur, the tau Herculids move slowly by meteor standards – they will be faint.

Observers in North America under clear, dark skies have the best chance of seeing a tau Herculid shower. The peak time to watch is around 1 a.m. on the East Coast or 10 p.m. on the West Coast.

We can’t be certain what we’ll see. We can only hope it’s spectacular.