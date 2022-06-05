La sonda spaziale DAVINCI della NASA si tuffa nell’atmosfera infernale di Venere

l’anno scorso, La NASA è stata selezionata Il LA MISSIONE DI DAVINCI Come parte del suo programma Discovery. Indagherà l’origine, lo sviluppo e la condizione[{” attribute=””>Venus in unparalleled detail from near the top of the clouds to the planet’s surface. Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system, has a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide and an incredible pressure of pressure is 1,350 psi (93 bar) at the surface.



Named after visionary Renaissance artist and scientist Leonardo da Vinci, the DAVINCI mission Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging will be the first probe to enter the Venus atmosphere since NASA’s Pioneer Venus in 1978 and USSR’s Vega in 1985. It is scheduled to launch in the late 2020s.

Now, in a recently published paper, NASA scientists and engineers give new details about the agency’s Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging (DAVINCI) mission, which will descend through the layered Venus atmosphere to the surface of the planet in mid-2031. DAVINCI is the first mission to study Venus using both spacecraft flybys and a descent probe.

DAVINCI, a flying analytical chemistry laboratory, will measure critical aspects of Venus’ massive atmosphere-climate system for the first time, many of which have been measurement goals for Venus since the early 1980s. It will also provide the first descent imaging of the mountainous highlands of Venus while mapping their rock composition and surface relief at scales not possible from orbit. The mission supports measurements of undiscovered gases present in small amounts and the deepest atmosphere, including the key ratio of hydrogen isotopes – components of water that help reveal the history of water, either as liquid water oceans or steam within the early atmosphere.



La NASA ha scelto la missione DAVINCI+ (Deep Atmosphere Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry, and Imaging+) come parte del suo programma di scoperta e sarà la prima sonda ad entrare nell’atmosfera di Venere dai tempi dell’astronauta Venere della NASA nel 1978 e dell’URSS Vega nel 1985 Nomina la missione di DAVINCI+ per l’artista e studioso del Rinascimento, Leonardo da Vinci, di portare le tecnologie del 21° secolo nell’altro mondo. DAVINCI+ potrebbe rivelare se il pianeta gemello della Terra assomiglia molto al gemello della Terra in un lontano passato, forse ospitale con oceani e continenti. Credito: Goddard Space Flight Center della NASA

La navicella spaziale Carrier, Relay, and Imaging (CRIS) della missione ha due strumenti a bordo che studieranno le nuvole del pianeta e mapperanno le regioni degli altipiani mentre Venere vola vicino, e lascerà anche un piccolo lander a cinque strumenti che fornirà una varietà di nuovi misurazioni con altissima precisione mentre discende sulla superficie di Venere infernale.

“Questa serie di dati chimici, ambientali e di stirpe dipingerà un quadro degli strati atmosferici di Venere e di come interagiscono con la superficie delle montagne Alpha Reggio, che sono due volte più grandi del Texas”, ha affermato Jim Garvin, autore principale. Dall’articolo di ricerca sul Journal of Planetary Science e dal DAVINCI Principal Investigator del Goddard Space Flight Center della NASA a Greenbelt, nel Maryland. “Queste misurazioni ci consentiranno di valutare gli aspetti storici dell’atmosfera e di rilevare speciali tipi di roccia in superficie come il granito, cercando anche le caratteristiche del paesaggio che potrebbero parlarci dell’erosione o di altri processi formativi”.

DAVINCI utilizzerà tre tipi di aiuti gravitazionali di Venere, che forniscono carburante utilizzando la gravità del pianeta per cambiare la velocità e/o la direzione del sistema di volo CRIS. I primi due assistenti gravitazionali aiuteranno a preparare il CRIS per un sorvolo di Venere per eseguire il telerilevamento nell’ultravioletto e nel vicino infrarosso, ottenendo oltre 60 gigabyte di nuovi dati sull’atmosfera e sulla superficie. Il terzo aiuto gravitazionale di Venere creerà la navicella spaziale per lanciare la sonda per l’ingresso, la discesa, la bandiera e l’atterraggio, nonché per le successive trasmissioni sulla Terra.

Il primo sorvolo di Venere sarà di sei mesi e mezzo dopo il lancio, e ci vorranno due anni per mettere la sonda in posizione per rientrare nell’atmosfera sopra Alpha Regio sotto perfetta illuminazione a “mezzogiorno”, con l’obiettivo di misurare il paesaggio di Venere a scale da 328 piedi (100 metri) a più fine di un metro. Questi indicatori consentono di condurre studi geologici in stile lander sulle montagne di Venere senza la necessità di un atterraggio.

Una volta che CRIS è a circa due giorni da Venere, il sistema di volo della sonda si avvierà insieme alla sonda in titanio di tre piedi (un metro) racchiusa in modo sicuro all’interno. La sonda inizierà a interagire con l’atmosfera superiore di Venere a 75 miglia (120 chilometri) sopra la superficie. La sonda scientifica inizierà le osservazioni scientifiche dopo che lo scudo termico sarà stato eliminato a circa 42 miglia (67 chilometri) sopra la superficie. Con lo scudo termico rimosso, gli ingressi della sonda ingerirebbero campioni di gas atmosferico per misurazioni chimiche dettagliate del tipo che sono state fatte su[{” attribute=””>Mars with the Curiosity rover. During its hour-long descent to the surface, the probe will also acquire hundreds of images as soon as it emerges under the clouds at around 100,000 feet (30,500 meters) above the local surface.

“The probe will touch-down in the Alpha Regio mountains but is not required to operate once it lands, as all of the required science data will be taken before reaching the surface.” said Stephanie Getty, deputy principal investigator from Goddard. “If we survive the touchdown at about 25 miles per hour (12 meters/second), we could have up to 17-18 minutes of operations on the surface under ideal conditions.”

DAVINCI is tentatively scheduled to launch June 2029 and enter the Venusian atmosphere in June 2031.

“No previous mission within the Venus atmosphere has measured the chemistry or environments at the detail that DAVINCI’s probe can do,” said Garvin. “Furthermore, no previous Venus mission has descended over the tesserae highlands of Venus, and none have conducted descent imaging of the Venus surface. DAVINCI will build on what Huygens probe did at Titan and improve on what previous in situ Venus missions have done, but with 21st century capabilities and sensors.”

NASA Goddard is the principal investigator institution for DAVINCI and will perform project management for the mission, provide science instruments as well as project systems engineering to develop the probe flight system. Goddard also leads the project science support team with an external science team from across the US. Discovery Program class missions like DAVINCI complement NASA’s larger “flagship” planetary science explorations, with the goal of achieving outstanding results by launching more smaller missions using fewer resources and shorter development times. They are managed for NASA’s Planetary Science Division by the Planetary Missions Program Office at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Major partners for DAVINCI are Lockheed Martin, Denver, Colorado, The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, Malin Space Science Systems, San Diego, California, NASA’s Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia, NASA’s Ames Research Center at Moffett Federal Airfield in California’s Silicon Valley, and KinetX, Inc., Tempe, Arizona, as well as the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.