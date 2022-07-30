Un’incredibile onda d’urto da una stella rifiutata che sfreccia nello spazio a 100.000 miglia orarie

Zeta Ophiuchi è una singola stella che probabilmente un tempo aveva una compagna che fu distrutta quando fu colpita da una supernova.

L’esplosione della supernova ha inviato nello spazio Zeta Ophiuchi, vista nei dati di Spitzer (in verde e rosso) e Chandra (in blu).

I raggi X scoperti da Chandra provengono da gas riscaldato a milioni di gradi dagli effetti delle onde d’urto.

Gli scienziati stanno lavorando per abbinare i modelli computazionali di questo oggetto per spiegare i dati ottenuti a diverse lunghezze d’onda.

Zeta Ophiuchi è una stella con un passato complesso, poiché è stata probabilmente espulsa dalla sua città natale da una potente esplosione stellare. Un nuovo look dettagliato di[{” attribute=””>NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory helps tell more of the history of this runaway star.

Located approximately 440 light-years from Earth, Zeta Ophiuchi is a hot star that is about 20 times more massive than the Sun. Evidence that Zeta Ophiuchi was once in close orbit with another star, before being ejected at about 100,000 miles per hour when this companion was destroyed in a supernova explosion over a million years ago has been provided by previous observations.

In fact, previously released infrared data from NASA’s now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope, seen in this new composite image, reveals a spectacular shock wave (red and green) that was formed by matter blowing away from the star’s surface and slamming into gas in its path. A bubble of X-ray emission (blue) located around the star, produced by gas that has been heated by the effects of the shock wave to tens of millions of degrees, is revealed by data from Chandra.

A team of astronomers has constructed the first detailed computer models of the shock wave. They have begun testing whether the models can explain the data obtained at different wavelengths, including X-ray, infrared, optical, and radio observations. All three of the different computer models predict fainter X-ray emissions than observed. In addition, the bubble of X-ray emission is brightest near the star, whereas two of the three computer models predict the X-ray emission should be brighter near the shock wave. The team of astronomers was led by Samuel Green from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies in Ireland.

In futuro, questi scienziati hanno in programma di testare modelli più complessi con fisica aggiuntiva, inclusi gli effetti della turbolenza e dell’accelerazione delle particelle, per vedere se l’accordo con i dati dei raggi X migliora.

Un documento che descrive questi risultati è stato accettato nella rivista Astronomia e astrofisica. I dati Chandra qui utilizzati sono stati originariamente analizzati da Jesús Toala dell’Istituto Astrofisico dell’Andalusia in Spagna, che ha anche scritto la proposta che ha portato alle osservazioni.

Riferimento: “Thermal Emission from Arc Shocks. II. 3D Magneto-hydrodynamic Models of Zeta Oviucci” di S. Green, J. Mackey, P. Kavanagh, T. J. Haworth, M. Moutzouri e V. V. Gvaramadze, Accepted, Astronomia e astrofisica.

DOI: 10.1051 / 0004-6361 / 202243531

Il Marshall Space Flight Center della NASA gestisce il programma Chandra. Il Chandra X-ray Center dello Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory controlla le operazioni scientifiche da Cambridge, Massachusetts, e le operazioni di volo da Burlington, Massachusetts.