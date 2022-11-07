Gli scienziati risolvono un mistero della fisica di 80 anni

L’elettrificazione a contatto (CE) è stata la prima e unica fonte di elettricità dell’umanità fino al diciottesimo secolo, ma la sua vera natura rimane un mistero. Oggi è considerato un componente critico di tecnologie come stampanti laser, processi di produzione LCD, rivestimenti elettrostatici, separazione della plastica per il riciclaggio e altro, oltre a rappresentare un rischio industriale significativo (danni ai sistemi elettronici, esplosioni nelle miniere di carbone, incendi negli impianti chimici) a causa delle scariche elettrostatiche (ESD) che accompagnano le CE. Uno studio del 2008 è stato pubblicato in temperare la natura Ho scoperto che nel vuoto, le scariche elettrostatiche di un semplice nastro adesivo sono così forti da generare abbastanza raggi X per acquisire un’immagine a raggi X di un dito.

Per molto tempo si è creduto che due materiali di contatto/scivolo caricassero in direzioni opposte e uniformi. Tuttavia, dopo CE, si è scoperto che entrambe le superfici separate portano cariche sia (+) che (-). La formazione del cosiddetto mosaico di carica è stata attribuita all’esperienza dell’incapacità di produrre, all’eterogeneità intrinseca dei materiali a contatto o alla generale “natura casuale” di CE.

Un gruppo di ricerca, guidato dal professor Bartosz A. Grzybowski (Dipartimento di Chimica) del Center for Soft and Living Materials, nell’ambito dell’Institute for Basic Sciences (IBS) a Istituto nazionale di scienza e tecnologia di Ulsan (UNIST) Ha studiato le possibili fonti di spedizione del mosaico per più di un decennio. Lo studio dovrebbe aiutare a controllare le scariche elettrostatiche potenzialmente dannose ed è stato recentemente pubblicato sulla rivista

In the paper published recently in Nature Physics, the group of Professor Grzybowski shows that charge mosaics are a direct consequence of ESD. The experiments demonstrate that between delaminating materials the sequences of “sparks” are created and they are responsible for forming the (+/-) charge distributions that are symmetrical on both materials.

“You might think that a discharge can only bring charges to zero, but it actually can locally invert them. It is connected with the fact that it is much easier to ignite the ‘spark’ than to extinguish it,” says Dr. Yaroslav Sobolev, the lead author of the paper. “Even when the charges are reduced to zero, the spark keeps going powered by the field of adjacent regions untouched by this spark.”

The proposed theory explains why charge mosaics were seen on many different materials, including sheets of paper, rubbing balloons, steel balls rolling on Teflon surfaces, or polymers detached from the same or other polymers. It also hints at the origin of the crackling noise when you peel off a sticky tape – it might be a manifestation of the plasma discharges plucking the tape like a guitar string. Presented research should help control the potentially harmful electrostatic discharges and bring us closer to a true understanding of the nature of contact electrification, noted the research team.

