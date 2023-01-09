Il James Webb Space Telescope guarda l’universo primordiale, vedendo galassie come la nostra Via Lattea

nuove foto da[{” attribute=””>NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) reveal for the first time galaxies with stellar bars — elongated features of stars stretching from the centers of galaxies into their outer disks — at a time when the universe was a mere 25% of its present age. The finding of so-called barred galaxies, similar to our Milky Way, this early in the universe will require astrophysicists to refine their theories of galaxy evolution.

Prior to JWST, images from the Hubble Space Telescope had never detected bars at such young epochs. In a Hubble image, one galaxy, EGS-23205, is little more than a disk-shaped smudge, but in the corresponding JWST image taken this past summer, it’s a beautiful spiral galaxy with a clear stellar bar.

“I took one look at these data, and I said, ‘We are dropping everything else!’” said Shardha Jogee, professor of astronomy at The University of Texas at Austin. “The bars hardly visible in Hubble data just popped out in the JWST image, showing the tremendous power of JWST to see the underlying structure in galaxies,” she said, describing data from the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS), led by UT Austin professor, Steven Finkelstein.

The team identified another barred galaxy, EGS-24268, also from about 11 billion years ago, which makes two barred galaxies existing farther back in time than any previously discovered.

In an article accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, they highlight these two galaxies and show examples of four other barred galaxies from more than 8 billion years ago.

“For this study, we are looking at a new regime where no one had used this kind of data or done this kind of quantitative analysis before,” said Yuchen “Kay” Guo, a graduate student who led the analysis, “so everything is new. It’s like going into a forest that nobody has ever gone into.”

Bars play an important role in galaxy evolution by funneling gas into the central regions, boosting star formation.

“Bars solve the supply chain problem in galaxies,” Jogee said. “Just like we need to bring raw material from the harbor to inland factories that make new products, a bar powerfully transports gas into the central region where the gas is rapidly converted into new stars at a rate typically 10 to 100 times faster than in the rest of the galaxy.”

Bars also help to grow supermassive black holes in the centers of galaxies by channeling the gas part of the way.



Questa simulazione mostra come si formano le aste stellari (a sinistra) e i flussi di gas guidati dalle aste (a destra). Le barre stellari svolgono un ruolo importante nell’evoluzione galattica incanalando il gas nelle regioni centrali della galassia, dove viene rapidamente convertito in nuove stelle, da 10 a 100 volte più veloce della velocità nel resto della galassia. Le barre aiutano anche indirettamente la formazione di buchi neri supermassicci nei centri delle galassie dirigendo la parte gassosa del percorso. Credito: Françoise Combes, Osservatorio di Parigi

La scoperta delle barre durante queste prime ere ha sconvolto gli scenari dell’evoluzione delle galassie in diversi modi.

“Questo rilevamento precoce delle barre significa che i modelli di evoluzione delle galassie ora hanno un nuovo percorso attraverso le barre per accelerare la produzione di nuove stelle nelle prime epoche”, ha detto Jogee.

E l’esistenza di queste prime barre sfida i modelli teorici perché devono correggere la fisica galattica per prevedere la corretta abbondanza di barre. Il team testerà diversi modelli nei loro prossimi documenti.

JWST può rivelare strutture in galassie lontane meglio di Hubble per due motivi: in primo luogo, il suo specchio più grande gli conferisce una maggiore capacità di raccolta della luce, permettendogli di vedere più lontano e con una risoluzione più elevata. In secondo luogo, può vedere meglio attraverso la polvere perché osserva a lunghezze d’onda infrarosse maggiori rispetto al telescopio Hubble.

Gli studenti universitari Eden Wise e Zilei Chen hanno svolto un ruolo importante nella ricerca rivedendo visivamente centinaia di galassie, cercando quelle che sembravano avere barre, il che ha contribuito a restringere l’elenco a poche dozzine in modo che altri ricercatori potessero analizzarlo con calcoli più intensivi. . In avvicinamento.

Altri coautori dell’Università di Austin sono Stephen Finkelstein, Michaela Bagley e Maximilian Franco. Dozzine di coautori di altre istituzioni provengono da Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Giappone, Spagna, Francia, Italia, Australia e Israele.

Il finanziamento per questa ricerca è stato fornito in parte dal Roland K. Blumberg Endowment in Astronomy, dalla Heising-Simons Foundation e dalla NASA. Questo lavoro ha attinto alle risorse del Texas Center for Advanced Computing, tra cui Frontera, il supercomputer più potente di un’università americana.