La NASA esplora un paese delle meraviglie invernale su Marte, una scena di vacanza ultraterrena con neve a forma di cubo

La neve a forma di cubo, i paesaggi ghiacciati e il gelo fanno tutti parte della stagione più fredda del Pianeta Rosso.

Quando arriva l’inverno[{” attribute=””>Mars, the surface is transformed into a truly otherworldly holiday scene. Snow, ice, and frost accompany the season’s sub-zero temperatures. Some of the coldest of these occur at the planet’s poles, where it gets as low as minus 190 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 123 degrees Celsius).

Cold as it is, don’t expect snow drifts worthy of the Rocky Mountains. No region of Mars gets more than a few feet of snow, most of which falls over extremely flat areas. And the Red Planet’s elliptical orbit means it takes many more months for winter to come around: a single Mars year is around two Earth years.



Neve, ghiaccio e brina si formano anche su Marte.[{” attribute=””>NASA’s spacecraft on and orbiting the Red Planet reveal the similarities to and differences from how we experience winter on Earth. Mars scientist Sylvain Piqueux of JPL explains in this video. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Still, the planet offers unique winter phenomena that scientists have been able to study, thanks to NASA’s robotic Mars explorers. Here are a few of the things they’ve discovered:

Two Kinds of Snow

Martian snow comes in two varieties: water ice and carbon dioxide, or dry ice. Because Martian air is so thin and the temperatures so cold, water-ice snow sublimates, or becomes a gas, before it even touches the ground. Dry-ice snow actually does reach the ground.

“Enough falls that you could snowshoe across it,” said Sylvain Piqueux, a Mars scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California whose research includes a variety of winter phenomena. “If you were looking for skiing, though, you’d have to go into a crater or cliffside, where snow could build up on a sloped surface.”

How We Know It Snows

Snow occurs only at the coldest extremes of Mars: at the poles, under cloud cover, and at night. Cameras on orbiting spacecraft can’t see through those clouds, and surface missions can’t survive in the extreme cold. As a result, no images of falling snow have ever been captured. But scientists know it happens, thanks to a few special science instruments.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter can peer through cloud cover using its Mars Climate Sounder instrument, which detects light in wavelengths imperceptible to the human eye. That ability has allowed scientists to detect carbon dioxide snow falling to the ground. And in 2008, NASA sent the Phoenix lander within 1,000 miles (about 1,600 kilometers) of Mars’ north pole, where it used a laser instrument to detect water-ice snow falling to the surface.



Gli scienziati della NASA possono misurare la dimensione e la forma della distribuzione delle particelle di neve, strato dopo strato, durante la tempesta. La Global Precipitation Measurement Mission è un progetto satellitare internazionale che fornirà la prossima generazione di osservazioni di pioggia e neve in tutto il mondo ogni tre ore. Credito: Goddard Space Flight Center della NASA/Ryan Fitzgibbons

cubetti di ghiaccio

A causa del modo in cui le molecole d’acqua sono legate insieme quando si congelano, i fiocchi di neve sulla Terra hanno sei lati. Lo stesso principio vale per tutti i cristalli: il modo in cui gli atomi si organizzano determina la forma del cristallo. Nel caso dell’anidride carbonica, le molecole nel ghiaccio secco sono sempre legate in quattro forme quando sono congelate.

“Poiché il ghiaccio di anidride carbonica ha una simmetria di quattro, sappiamo che i fiocchi di neve secca saranno a forma di cubo”, ha detto Bicchio. “Grazie al clima marziano più sicuro, possiamo dire che questi fiocchi di neve saranno più piccoli della larghezza di un capello umano”.

Jack Frost stuzzica il tuo rover

Sia l’acqua che l’anidride carbonica possono formare brina su Marte, ed entrambi i tipi di brina appaiono più ampiamente in tutto il pianeta rispetto alla neve. I lander Viking hanno visto un gelo d’acqua quando hanno studiato Marte negli anni ’70, mentre l’orbiter Odyssey della NASA ha visto Si osserva la formazione di brina che sublima sole mattutino.

La strana fine dell’inverno

Forse la scoperta più sorprendente arriva alla fine dell’inverno, quando tutto il ghiaccio che si è creato inizia a “sciogliersi” e sublimare nell’atmosfera. Mentre lo fa, questo ghiaccio assume forme strane e belle che ha ricordato agli scienziati ragniE il macchie dalmateE il Uova fritteE il formaggio svizzero.

Questo “scioglimento” provoca anche l’eruzione dei geyser: il ghiaccio trasparente permette alla luce solare di riscaldare il gas sottostante, e quel gas alla fine esplode, inviando ventilatori della polvere sul tetto. Gli scienziati hanno già iniziato a studiare questi fan come un modo per saperne di più su di loro In quale direzione soffiano i venti marziani?.