Apple ha citato in giudizio le impostazioni sulla privacy dell’iPhone dopo la storia di Gizmodo

Apple sta affrontando un’azione legale collettiva per la presunta raccolta dei dati degli utenti di iPhone anche quando le impostazioni sulla privacy dell’azienda promettono di non farlo. La causa, che è stata depositata giovedì presso il tribunale federale della California, arriva giorni dopo Segnalato in esclusiva da Gizmodo Quando guardi quante app per iPhone inviano dati di analisi Apple, indipendentemente dal fatto che l’impostazione sulla privacy di iPhone Analytics sia attivata o disattivata.

Il problema è stato individuato da ricercatori indipendenti della società di software Mysk e hanno scoperto che l’Apple App Store invia all’azienda informazioni dettagliate su quasi tutto ciò che un utente fa nell’app, nonostante l’impostazione della privacy, iPhone Analytics, che afferma di “disabilitare completamente la condivisione analisi del dispositivo” quando è disattivata. Occupazione. Gizmodo ha chiesto ai ricercatori di eseguire ulteriori test su altre app per iPhone, tra cui Apple Music, Apple TV, Books e Stocks. I ricercatori hanno scoperto che il problema persiste nella maggior parte della suite Apple di app integrate per iPhone.

La causa accusa Apple di aver violato il California Privacy Invasion Act. L’attore, Elliot Lippmann, ha affermato nella causa, che si può leggere legge Bloomberg. “Ma le garanzie sulla privacy di Apple sono completamente false”. L’azienda ha intonacato cartelloni pubblicitari in tutto il paese con lo slogan “Privacy. This is iPhone”.

Apple non ha risposto immediatamente a una richiesta di commento.

Come mostrato in un video pubblicato sul canale YouTube di Mysk, l’App Store sembra raccogliere informazioni sulla tua attività in tempo reale, inclusi ciò su cui fai clic, quali app cerchi, gli annunci che vedi, come hai trovato una particolare app e per per quanto tempo ho guardato la pagina dell’applicazione.

Apple’s privacy settings make explicit promises about shut off that kind of tracking. But in the tests, turning the iPhone Analytics setting off had no evident effect on the data collection, nor did any of the iPhone’s other built-in settings meant to protect your privacy from Apple’s data collection.

Mysk’s tests on the App Store found that Apple receives that data along with details that can identify you and your device, including ID numbers, what kind of phone you’re using, your screen resolution, your keyboard languages and how you’re connected to the internet—the kind of information commonly used for device fingerprinting.

When the researchers looked at other iPhone apps at Gizmodo’s request, they found that many behaved similarly. While the Health and Wallet apps didn’t collect analytics data, Apple Music, Apple TV, Books, the iTunes Store, and Stocks all did. The Stocks app shared data including your list of watched stocks, the names of stocks you viewed or searched for and time stamps for when you did it, as well as a record of any news articles you saw in the app.

“The level of detail is shocking for a company like Apple,” Tommy Mysk previously told Gizmodo.

This data can be sensitive, especially when you consider that merely searching for apps related to topics such as religion, LGBTQ issues, health and addiction can reveal details about a person’s life.

“Through its pervasive and unlawful data tracking and collection business, Apple knows even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing aspects of the user’s app usage—regardless of whether the user accepts Apple’s illusory offer to keep such activities private,” the lawsuit said.

Apple is under increased scrutiny for its privacy practices as the company expands into digital advertising. Apple recently Mostra nuovi annunci Sull’App Store si dice che abbia intenzione di farlo Annunci su Apple TVe sembra concentrarsi su Pesca eccessiva Inserzionisti di piccole imprese di Meta, la società madre di Facebook. Mentre la letteratura di Apple proclama ad alta voce che “la privacy è un diritto umano”, resta da vedere quanto sia disposto il produttore di iPhone a rinunciare a tale diritto mentre sviluppa nuove iniziative imprenditoriali basate sui dati.