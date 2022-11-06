I fossili di 500 milioni di anni risolvono un mistero secolare nell’evoluzione della vita sulla Terra

Gli scienziati sono stati finalmente in grado di risolvere un mistero secolare nell’evoluzione della vita sulla Terra, rivelando che aspetto avevano i primi animali che formarono gli scheletri. Questa scoperta è stata resa possibile dalla collezione di fossili eccezionalmente ben conservata che è stata scoperta nella provincia orientale dello Yunnan, in Cina. I risultati della ricerca sono stati pubblicati il ​​2 novembre sulla rivista scientifica Atti della Royal Society B.

Durante un evento chiamato Esplosione del Cambriano circa 550-520 milioni di anni fa, i primi animali a costruire scheletri robusti e robusti apparvero improvvisamente nella documentazione fossile in un batter d’occhio geologico. Molti di questi primi fossili sono semplici tubi cavi di lunghezza variabile da pochi millimetri a diversi centimetri. Tuttavia, il tipo di animale che formava questi scheletri era quasi del tutto sconosciuto, in quanto mancava della conservazione delle parti molli necessarie per identificarli come appartenenti a importanti gruppi di animali ancora oggi vivi.

Quattro campioni di Gangtokonya aspera Con i tessuti molli ancora intatti, compresi gli intestini e l’apparato boccale, è stato incluso nel nuovo gruppo di 514 milioni di anni di fossili. Questi rivelano che questa specie aveva una bocca circondata da un anello di artigli lisci e non ramificati lunghi circa 5 mm (0,2 pollici). È probabile che questi fossero usati per pungere e catturare prede, come piccoli artropodi. Anche gli scavi lo dimostrano Gangtokunya Aveva un intestino cieco (aperto solo a un’estremità), diviso in cavità interne, che riempivano la lunghezza del tubo.

Queste caratteristiche si trovano oggi solo nelle meduse moderne, negli anemoni e nei loro parenti (conosciuti come cnidari), organismi le cui parti molli sono estremamente rare nella documentazione fossile. Lo studio ha mostrato che questi semplici animali sono stati tra i primi a costruire scheletri solidi che costituiscono gran parte della documentazione fossile conosciuta.

Secondo i ricercatori, Gangtokunya Sarebbe sembrato simile a una moderna medusa scifozoo, con una struttura tubolare rigida fissata a un substrato di base. La bocca del tentacolo si estendeva fuori dal tubo, ma avrebbe potuto ritrarsi all’interno del tubo per evitare i predatori. A differenza dei polipi delle meduse vive, il tubo Gangtokunya Fatto di fosfato di calcio, un minerale duro che compone i nostri denti e le nostre ossa. L’uso di questi materiali per costruire scheletri è diventato più raro tra gli animali nel tempo.

Autore corrispondente Dott. Luke Barry, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra,[{” attribute=””>University of Oxford, said: “This really is a one-in-million discovery. These mysterious tubes are often found in groups of hundreds of individuals, but until now they have been regarded as ‘problematic’ fossils, because we had no way of classifying them. Thanks to these extraordinary new specimens, a key piece of the evolutionary puzzle has been put firmly in place.”

The new specimens clearly demonstrate that Gangtoucunia was not related to annelid worms (earthworms, polychaetes and their relatives) as had been previously suggested for similar fossils. It is now clear that Gangtoucunia’s body had a smooth exterior and a gut partitioned longitudinally, whereas annelids have segmented bodies with transverse partitioning of the body.

The fossil was found at a site in the Gaoloufang section in Kunming, eastern Yunnan Province, China. Here, anaerobic (oxygen-poor) conditions limit the presence of bacteria that normally degrade soft tissues in fossils.

PhD student Guangxu Zhang, who collected and discovered the specimens, said: “The first time I discovered the pink soft tissue on top of a Gangtoucunia tube, I was surprised and confused about what they were. In the following month, I found three more specimens with soft tissue preservation, which was very exciting and made me rethink the affinity of Gangtoucunia. The soft tissue of Gangtoucunia, particularly the tentacles, reveals that it is certainly not a priapulid-like worm as previous studies suggested, but more like a coral, and then I realised that it is a cnidarian.”

Although the fossil clearly shows that Gangtoucunia was a primitive jellyfish, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that other early tube-fossil species looked very different. From Cambrian rocks in Yunnan province, the research team has previously found well-preserved tube fossils that could be identified as priapulids (marine worms), lobopodians (worms with paired legs, closely related to arthropods today), and annelids.

Co-corresponding author Xiaoya Ma (Yunnan University and University of Exeter) said: “A tubicolous mode of life seems to have become increasingly common in the Cambrian, which might be an adaptive response to increasing predation pressure in the early Cambrian. This study demonstrates that exceptional soft-tissue preservation is crucial for us to understand these ancient animals.”

