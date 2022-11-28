Completa le teorie di Einstein: una svolta nella fisica delle particelle

I ricercatori dell’Università di Osaka mostrano la contrazione relativistica di un campo elettrico generato da particelle cariche in rapido movimento, come previsto dalla teoria di Einstein, che potrebbe aiutare a migliorare la ricerca sulla fisica delle particelle e delle radiazioni.

Più di un secolo fa, uno dei più famosi fisici moderni, Albert Einstein, propose la rivoluzionaria teoria della relatività ristretta. La maggior parte di tutto ciò che sappiamo sull’universo si basa su questa teoria, tuttavia, parte di essa non è stata ancora dimostrata sperimentalmente. studiosi che Università di Osaka L’Institute of Laser Engineering ha utilizzato per la prima volta misurazioni elettro-ottiche ultraveloci per visualizzare la contrazione del campo elettrico che circonda un fascio di elettroni che viaggia a una velocità vicina a quella della luce e per dimostrare il processo di generazione.

Secondo la teoria della relatività ristretta di Einstein, si deve usare la “trasformata di Lorentz” che combina le coordinate dello spazio e del tempo per descrivere il moto degli oggetti che attraversano un osservatore a una velocità prossima a quella della luce. È stato in grado di spiegare come queste trasformazioni portassero a equazioni autoconsistenti di campi elettrici e magnetici.

Mentre i vari effetti della relatività sono stati provati molte volte con un altissimo grado di sperimentazione[{” attribute=””>accuracy, there are still parts of relativity that have yet to be revealed in experiments. Ironically, one of these is the contraction of the electric field, which is represented as a special relativity phenomenon in electromagnetism.

Now, the research team at Osaka University has demonstrated this effect experimentally for the first time. They accomplished this feat by measuring the profile of the Coulomb field in space and time around a high-energy electron beam generated by a linear particle accelerator. Using ultrafast electro-optic sampling, they were able to record the electric field with extremely high temporal resolution.

It has been reported that the Lorentz transformations of time and space as well as those of energy and momentum were demonstrated by time dilation experiments and rest mass energy experiments, respectively. Here, the team looked at a similar relativistic effect called electric-field contraction, which corresponds to the Lorentz transformation of electromagnetic potentials.

“We visualized the contraction of an electric field around an electron beam propagating close to the speed of light,” says Professor Makoto Nakajima, the project leader. In addition, the team observed the process of electric-field contraction right after the electron beam passed through a metal boundary.

When developing the theory of relativity, it is said that Einstein used thought experiments to imagine what it would be like to ride on a wave of light. “There is something poetic about demonstrating the relativistic effect of electric fields more than 100 years after Einstein predicted it,” says Professor Nakajima. “Electric fields were a crucial element in the formation of the theory of relativity in the first place.”

This research, with observations matching closely to Einstein’s predictions of special relativity in electromagnetism, can serve as a platform for measurements of energetic particle beams and other experiments in high-energy physics.

Reference: “Ultrafast visualization of an electric field under the Lorentz transformation” by Masato Ota, Koichi Kan, Soichiro Komada, Youwei Wang, Verdad C. Agulto, Valynn Katrine Mag-usara, Yasunobu Arikawa, Makoto R. Asakawa, Youichi Sakawa, Tatsunosuke Matsui and Makoto Nakajima, 20 October 2022, Nature Physics.

DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01767-w

The study was funded by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science and the NIFS Collaborative Research Program.