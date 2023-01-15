La sorprendente relazione tra i modelli orbitali della Terra e un evento di paleo-riscaldamento

Un team internazionale di scienziati ha suggerito che i cambiamenti nell’orbita terrestre che hanno portato al riscaldamento potrebbero aver avuto un ruolo nell’innescare il rapido riscaldamento globale che si è verificato 56 milioni di anni fa. Questo evento, noto come Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), è un analogo del cambiamento climatico moderno.

ha affermato Lee Kump, professore di geoscienze presso Penn State University. “C’è stato molto interesse nel trovare una migliore risoluzione di questa storia e il nostro lavoro affronta importanti domande sulla causa dell’evento e sul tasso di emissioni di carbonio”.

Il team di scienziati ha studiato campioni di carotaggio da un record ben conservato del PETM vicino alla costa del Maryland usando la tulipologia, un metodo per datare gli strati sedimentari basato su modelli orbitali che si verificano per lunghi periodi di tempo, noti come cicli di Milankovitch.

Hanno scoperto che la forma dell’orbita terrestre, o eccentricità, e l’oscillazione nella sua rotazione, o grandezza, favorivano condizioni più calde all’inizio del periodo Betem e che insieme, queste configurazioni orbitali potrebbero aver giocato un ruolo nell’innescare l’evento.

“L’innesco tropicale potrebbe aver innescato il rilascio di carbonio che ha causato diversi gradi di riscaldamento durante il periodo PETM piuttosto che la spiegazione attualmente più popolare secondo cui i supervulcani hanno rilasciato carbonio e innescato l’evento”, ha affermato Coombe, John Lyon, preside della School of Geosciences e minerali.

“This study allows us to refine our carbon cycle models to better understand how the planet reacts to an injection of carbon over these timescales and to narrow down the possibilities for the source of the carbon that drove the PETM,” said Mingsong Li, assistant professor in the School of Earth and Space Sciences at Peking University and a former assistant research professor of geosciences at Penn State who is lead author on the study.

A 6,000-year onset, coupled with estimates that 10,000 gigatons of carbon were injected into the atmosphere as the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide or methane, indicates that about one and a half gigatons of carbon were released per year.

“Those rates are close to an order of magnitude slower than the rate of carbon emissions today, so that is cause for some concern,” Kump said. “We are now emitting carbon at a rate that’s 5 to 10 times higher than our estimates of emissions during this geological event that left an indelible imprint on the planet 56 million years ago.”

The scientists conducted a time series analysis of calcium content and magnetic susceptibility found in the cores, which are proxies for changes in orbital cycles, and used that information to estimate the pacing of the PETM.

Earth’s orbit varies in predictable, calculable ways due to gravitational interactions with the sun and other planets in the solar system. These changes impact how much sunlight reaches Earth and its geographic distribution and therefore influence the climate.

“The reason there’s an expression in the geologic record of these orbital changes is because they affect climate,” Kump said. “And that affects how productive marine and terrestrial organisms are, how much rainfall there is, how much erosion there is on the continents, and therefore how much sediment is carried into the ocean environment.”

Erosion from the paleo Potomac and Susquehanna rivers, which at the onset of the PETM may have rivaled the discharge of the Amazon River, carried sediments to the ocean where they were deposited on the continental shelf. This formation, called the Marlboro Clay, is now inland and offers one of the best-preserved examples of the PETM.

“We can develop histories by coring down through the layers of sediment and extracting specific cycles that are creating this story, just like you could extract each note from a song,” Kump said. “Of course, some of the records are distorted and there are gaps — but we can use the same types of statistical methods that are used in apps that can determine what song you are trying to sing. You can sing a song and if you forget half the words and skip a chorus, it will still be able to determine the song, and we can use that same approach to reconstruct these records.”

